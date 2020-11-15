Pastor Judith "Judy" L. Penniman, 81, Roscoe, left her family on earth to dance in Heaven for Jesus on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born February 6, 1939, in Red Wing, MN, the daughter of Roy and Merle (Gaylord) Meyer. She earned her undergraduate degree from Rockford College and received her Master's degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI. Judy married Alford "Al" R. Penniman on August 12, 1961, in Red Wing, MN. She was the retired Senior Pastor at Gentle Shepherd Fellowship where she served faithfully for many years. Judy loved her Lord and cherished spending time with her family. She was a lifelong Packer fan.

Survived by her loving husband of 59 years, the Honorable Al Penniman; her son, Dr. Eric (Amy) Penniman of Knoxville, TN; her grandchildren, Kristen (Nicholas) Mancini, Katelyn (James) Goglia, Jessica (Grant) Ellis, Josiah Penniman, Benjamin Penniman, and Richelle Bramstedt; her 8 great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Julie (Jerry) Bramstedt; her sister, Carolyn Mohn; her nephews and niece, Craig (Suzie) Mohn, Steve (Sue) Mohn, and Sara (Bill) Schulz. Predeceased by her son, Kevin, her grandson, Daniel, and her brother-in-law, Carl Mohn.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gentle Shepherd Fellowship in Judy's name.

