Judith L. "Judy" Penniman
1939 - 2020
Pastor Judith "Judy" L. Penniman, 81, Roscoe, left her family on earth to dance in Heaven for Jesus on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born February 6, 1939, in Red Wing, MN, the daughter of Roy and Merle (Gaylord) Meyer. She earned her undergraduate degree from Rockford College and received her Master's degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI. Judy married Alford "Al" R. Penniman on August 12, 1961, in Red Wing, MN. She was the retired Senior Pastor at Gentle Shepherd Fellowship where she served faithfully for many years. Judy loved her Lord and cherished spending time with her family. She was a lifelong Packer fan.
Survived by her loving husband of 59 years, the Honorable Al Penniman; her son, Dr. Eric (Amy) Penniman of Knoxville, TN; her grandchildren, Kristen (Nicholas) Mancini, Katelyn (James) Goglia, Jessica (Grant) Ellis, Josiah Penniman, Benjamin Penniman, and Richelle Bramstedt; her 8 great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Julie (Jerry) Bramstedt; her sister, Carolyn Mohn; her nephews and niece, Craig (Suzie) Mohn, Steve (Sue) Mohn, and Sara (Bill) Schulz. Predeceased by her son, Kevin, her grandson, Daniel, and her brother-in-law, Carl Mohn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gentle Shepherd Fellowship in Judy's name.

Published in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:30 - 04:30 PM
Gentle Shepherd Fellowship
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Judy Carlson Bass
Friend
October 23, 2020

Hon. Al Penniman:
So sorry about Judy’s passing. I knew you folks when I lived @ 1919 Douglas Street in Rockford with my parents Ray & Dorothy Partch. You folks lived downstairs and I remember Judy as a vibrant young person. Also remember how she was taking
or teaching a science lab @ a local college and needed some frogs for dissecting so my Dad and I went out to Pierce Lake and collected a bunch for her. What fun so many years ago. My wife and I am now retired & live in Anacortes, WA. I was an architect in Alaska after serving my military service in the Navy CEC. We lived in Alaska for 42 years coming south 10 years ago. Again, please accept our sympathy on the passing of your wonderful wife.
Howard and Serena Partch
Friend
October 18, 2020
I'm saddened by Judy's passing, but what is earth's loss is heaven's gain. She was truly a godly woman, and I am confident was greeted, when she stepped onto the streets of heaven with "Well done, good and faithful servant." Her legacy will live on in the lives of her family, friends, and all who knew her, or were mentored or pastored by her. I was truly blessed to have known her. My thoughts and prayers are with Al and her family, at this difficult time.
Myra Pollard
Acquaintance
October 17, 2020
Pastor Judy was one of the kindest people I have ever met in my life. I started going to Gentle Shepherd as a teenager and Kevin was our youth Minister and let's just say he had his hands full. But he stuck to his guns and and help change the path of mine and several other teenagers that went to this church and it became our home church for many years. Many times when I had trouble Judy was there for me. She married me and my wife, and baptized both my children. We will never forget how special she was to us.
Dan Sullivan
Friend
October 16, 2020
I met pastor Judy when I was just a teenager going to High School she was one of the nicest people you would ever meet and cared about everyone she met and she loved the lord I pray for her family during this time.
Brett Gonzalez
Friend
October 16, 2020
Eric & Amy - so sorry for your loss.
Mary Schneck
Friend
October 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Duane Yoder
Friend
October 15, 2020
Judge Penniman, my deepest condolences to you and your family.
Kathi Anderson
Friend
October 15, 2020
I am going to miss this woman so much! She taught me so many things over the past 40+ years. I watched her love on people and change their lives almost daily. I was so blessed to be her secretary at the Church and very proud of that position. It' not Goodby Judy, it's until we meet again. Love you!
Rhen Straub
Friend
October 15, 2020
What a great woman of God. Judy had faith in me when i didn't really have ot myself. Rest in peace Judy, your work here is done!
Andy Newhausen
Friend
