Judy Shinn Burris of Concord, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home after her battle with breast cancer.
A private graveside service will be held at New Gilead Reformed Church Cemetery officiated by Dr. Steven Ayers.
Judy was born December 11, 1944, in Concord to the late Quentine W. Shinn and Evelyn Suther Shinn. She was also preceded in death by a son, Dean Allman. Judy owned and operated Rock-N-Jeans and Piedmont Screen Printers for a number of years. She also held other various jobs including substitute teaching at W.M. Irvin Elementary School and real estate agent for Niblock Homes. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
Judy is survived by a son Brent Burris and wife Sarah; grandchildren Brandon Burris and wife Kendall, Samantha Burris and significant other Toby Smith, and great grandchild Bex Burris; sister Bonnie S. Mooring and husband Bill; and a number of extended family members.
Judy had two loves in her life: Jesus and her family. When you were in her presence you could feel the comfort of the Lord. You never left a room without her saying "I love you." She was wonderful in all the roles she played in all of our lives and, was loved by all. She will be greatly missed. We are sad to say goodbye, but we know she is with her Lord and Savior and she is healed for eternity.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 620 Montana Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, PO BOX 1520, Huntersville, NC 28070-1520 or to McGill Baptist Church, 5300 poplar tent Rd. Concord, NC 28027.