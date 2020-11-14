1/1
Judy Shinn Burris
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Shinn Burris of Concord, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home after her battle with breast cancer.

A private graveside service will be held at New Gilead Reformed Church Cemetery officiated by Dr. Steven Ayers.

Judy was born December 11, 1944, in Concord to the late Quentine W. Shinn and Evelyn Suther Shinn. She was also preceded in death by a son, Dean Allman. Judy owned and operated Rock-N-Jeans and Piedmont Screen Printers for a number of years. She also held other various jobs including substitute teaching at W.M. Irvin Elementary School and real estate agent for Niblock Homes. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

Judy is survived by a son Brent Burris and wife Sarah; grandchildren Brandon Burris and wife Kendall, Samantha Burris and significant other Toby Smith, and great grandchild Bex Burris; sister Bonnie S. Mooring and husband Bill; and a number of extended family members.

Judy had two loves in her life: Jesus and her family. When you were in her presence you could feel the comfort of the Lord. You never left a room without her saying "I love you." She was wonderful in all the roles she played in all of our lives and, was loved by all. She will be greatly missed. We are sad to say goodbye, but we know she is with her Lord and Savior and she is healed for eternity.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 620 Montana Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, PO BOX 1520, Huntersville, NC 28070-1520 or to McGill Baptist Church, 5300 poplar tent Rd. Concord, NC 28027.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilkinson Funeral Home from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved