Julia Anne Harris
1943 - 2020
Julia Anne Harris, age 77, beloved Wife and Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, November 6, 2020. She entered this world on Thursday, August 12, 1943 in Bonne Terre, MO, born to Bennie and Louise Hensley. She is survived by her husband, Larry Harris; son, Aaron Harris; and sister, Barbara Hensley Cannon. A Memorial Service will be held on a future date to be announced. Anne was a retired Diagnostician and was previously a teacher and counselor with Albuquerque Public Schools. She graduated with a master's degree in counseling and completed the educational diagnostician certification program at the University of New Mexico. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Cocker Spaniel Rescue at https://cockerspaniel.rescueme.org/.

