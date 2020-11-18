1/1
Julia Ellen Dye
1940 - 2020
Julia Ellen Dye, 80, of Excelsior Springs, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Excelsior Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Julia was born on February 11, 1940, in Ray County, the daughter of John Benjamin and Hazel Irene (Shipman) Hopkins. She was united in marriage to John D. Dye, Sr. of Higginsville in 1958; they later divorced.

Survivors include: son, John D. (Louise) Dye, Jr. of Higginsville; step-daughter, Vickie (Marcia Carl) Dye of El Paso, TX; granddaughter, Johnna (Robert) Martens of Hardin; 3 great-grandchildren: Steven Logsdon, Lacey Logsdon, and Brayden Schick; brother, John Hopkins of Camden; and three sisters: Wilma Mitchell of Wood Heights, Maxine Arnold of Orrick, and Carolyn A. Terrell of Excelsior Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Hopkins.

Julia was reared and educated in the Camden area. She was a farm wife who loved sewing and crafting. Her family, especially her grandchildren, were her everything.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the donor's choice. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at South Point Cemetery, Orrick. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
01:30 PM
South Point Cemetery
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
507 East Main
Richmond, MO 64085
816-776-2233
