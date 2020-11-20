1/1
June Eloise (Schuck) McNabb
1934 - 2020
June Eloise Schuck McNabb

June 25, 1934 ~ November 19, 2020



June Eloise Schuck McNabb, 86, passed away November 19, 2020 in her sleep to return to her loving Heavenly Father. June was born in PaloAto, Santa Clara, California, the daughter of William Earl Schuck and Eloise Ford.

She married Carl McNabb June 29, 1952. She lived in California, Colorado, and Utah.

June was a member of the First Baptist Church in Ogden. She loved singing in the choir and enjoyed playing Pinoche and Cribbage. She also enjoyed trips to Wendover with her sister. She liked to eat at Chinese restaurants and loved chocolate. She worked at Hill Air Force Base and was an extra in a few movies.

June is survived by Donna Shull, Carol (Steve) Weber, Cathy (Craig) Hearnesberger, and Carl (Rory) McNabb, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl William McNabb; her daughter, Diana Lynn McNabb; her sister, Marvel.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.


Published in Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
NOV
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
