1/1
Justin Lee Black
1978 - 2020
Justin Lee Black left the mortal body, which bound him on July 8, 2020.
Justin was born January 19, 1978, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Brian Lee Black and Karen (Veches) Black, and he grew up in Utah.
He loved… sports (especially football and the U of U), motorcycling, mountain biking, flying, and all things outdoors. Although Justin could be stubborn sometimes, he loved people, especially children, and we all felt it. He made us laugh with his mischievous smile and witty sarcasm.
Justin served in the Utica New York Mission, then earned his commercial pilot's license. After a mountain biking injury, his giant spirit was held captive by a quadriplegic body. His last nine years were defined by his courageous spirit, tolerance, patience, and his amazingly positive attitude. To know him was to love him!
Justin is survived by his father Brian Black and Kristi; his mother Karen Black; his siblings: Trevor Black (Melissa); Tyson Black (Ashley); Jason Schick (Brittany), Shana Blackburn (Chad); Jon Schick (Monica), Dustin Schick (Amber); and sixteen beautiful nieces and nephews, who adore him.
A private family gathering will be held to honor Justin's life. There will be no public service due to current health conditions.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 11, 2020
Justin was far the best uncle our girls have ever known So many amazing memories that we all cherish.
Brian and Holly Jensen
Friend
July 11, 2020
One of my favorite childhood memories is watching you play football with Steve. Nobody could stop you then and nobody can stop you now. Rest In Peace, Justin.
Adam Albrecht
Friend
July 11, 2020
I have wondered many times where he was and how he was doing. He was not a big part of my life, but he was honestly one of the nicest human beings i have ever known. Rest in peace man.
Kyle lang
Classmate
July 11, 2020
You will be remembered brother. I will always remember our little league football days. Those were the days. Its time to be with the Creator. Rest my Brother
Jason Fullmer
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
