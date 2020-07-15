The Rev. Karen B. Safstrom, the Pastor of Christ the King - Epiphany Church in Wilbraham, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was 48. Born in Worcester on May 5, 1972, Karen was raised in Rutland and later lived in Lynn, Northampton and Holden before moving to Wilbraham in 2018. Her father, Howard A. Safstrom, died in 2016.
She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her mother, Cynthia M. (Ribb) Safstrom; her sister, Lynn M. Wiinikka and her husband Scot, and a nephew and a niece, Ryan and Lauren Wiinikka all of Rutland.
Karen graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in 1990 and furthered her education at Northeastern University in Boston where she received a Master's Degree in Pharmaceutical Studies. She worked as a pharmacist for Fallon Clinic on Plantation Street and later at Target in Holyoke. In 2002, Karen enrolled at Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia where she received a Master's Degree in Divinity.
Her first call to parish ministry was as a pastor to the people of First Lutheran Church in Lynn, where she served from 2005 to 2008. Karen's time as associate rector at St. Francis Episcopal Church from 2012 to 2018, highlighted the unique call of bi-vocational pastors and gave an ecumenical character to that vibrant congregation. In partnership with St. Francis, Karen founded "unCommon Ground," a spiritual pastoral place of meeting for those who have not found God in our churches. While serving at St. Francis, Karen also worked at Rutland Pharmacy.
Most recently Karen served the people of Christ the King - Epiphany Church in Wilbraham. She joined the church in October 2018 as a transitional pastor/priest in charge. This was a return to Wilbraham after having served Christ the King as a transitional pastor for 10 months in 2010-2011. In the past two years, with Karen's faithful leadership, Christ the King - Epiphany became one body in law as well as faith.
Karen enjoyed outdoor activities, reading, listening to music, attending concerts, and spending time with family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Karen's family from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, June 17, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden (appropriate COVID - 19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks and social distancing). Karen will be honored and remembered privately at a funeral service to be held in the funeral home. Interment will take place at All Faiths Cemetery in Worcester. A public memorial service celebrating her life will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Holden at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ the King-Epiphany Church in Wilbraham or to the One Church Fund, Mass Council of Churches at www.onechurchfund.org.
