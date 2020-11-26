1/1
Karen (Kersten) Franciscus
Age 73, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 of Maineville, Ohio, formerly of Carrick. Beloved Wife of the late Joseph C. Franciscus. Loving Mother of Lisa (Tom) Teeters, Becky (Eric) Schmidt and John (Nikki) Franciscus. Grandmother of Tia, Kelsey, Connor, Owen, Brody and Brooklyn. Visitations Friday 3-5 PM at the Boron Funeral Home Inc. 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 10 AM. Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Trinity Parish, St Basil Church at 10:30 AM. Interment in South Side Cemetery. Follow CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
28
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Parish, St Basil Church
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Blessed Trinity Parish, St Basil Church
