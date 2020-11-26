Karen (Kersten) Franciscus

Age 73, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 of Maineville, Ohio, formerly of Carrick. Beloved Wife of the late Joseph C. Franciscus. Loving Mother of Lisa (Tom) Teeters, Becky (Eric) Schmidt and John (Nikki) Franciscus. Grandmother of Tia, Kelsey, Connor, Owen, Brody and Brooklyn. Visitations Friday 3-5 PM at the Boron Funeral Home Inc. 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 10 AM. Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Trinity Parish, St Basil Church at 10:30 AM. Interment in South Side Cemetery. Follow CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store