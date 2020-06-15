Katherine E. "Kitty" (Steinford) Stauff
Age 79 of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on June 12, 2020. Born on November 8, 1940 she was the daughter of the late Christian and Anna (Strott) Steinford and the wife of James Malcolm (Mal) Stauff, Jr. Katherine spent most of her working years as a bank teller for PNC Bank. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, and she loved to listen to her two favorite musicians Alan Jackson and "The King" Elvis Presley. Along with her husband she is also survived by her children; Cathie (Rob) Callery, Stacie Smith, Kristie (Matt) Delle Donne; brother, William (Bill) Steinford and sister in law, Janet Moran. There will be no services at this time for Katherine. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation Pittsburgh Office 790 Holiday Drive, Foster Plaza #11 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15220.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.