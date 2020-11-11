1/1
Katherine (Gortek) "Kay" Lucas
Longtime resident of both Braddock and North Versailles, age 97, on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Wife of the late Harry Lucas

Loving mother of Cathy Ann (Paul) Petrus of North Versailles and Denny (Doreen) Lucas of Augustine, FL.

Cherished grandmother of Ryan and Brandon Lucas.

Preceded in death by 12 brother and sisters.

Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Kay was with the JC Penney Company for more than 23 years at both the Braddock and Eastland mall. She enjoyed cooking and baking cookies. Kay was active in several senior citizen groups. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

At her request there will be no visitation.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish; 2001 Ardmore Blvd.; Pittsburgh, PA 15221 or to the Salvation Army Corp. Community Center; 300 Holland Ave.; Braddock, PA 15104.

Arrangements by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.


Published in Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
