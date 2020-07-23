1/
Katherine "Kay" Ricciardella
1925 - 2020
Katherine "Kay" Ricciardella, age 94, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Newhaven Memory Care in Butler.

Born December 28, 1925 in Crabtree, PA, she was a daughter of the late George and Anna Jurtinus Nalevanko.

She was a homemaker and a member of Saint Andrew Roman Catholic Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Bonnie Seezox, of Butler; four sons, Michael Ricciardella and his wife, Darlene, of Butler, Kenneth Ricciardella and his wife, Karen, of Butler, Anthony Ricciardella, of Emlenton, and Mark Ricciardella and his wife, Diane, of Peyton, CO; two brothers, John Nalevanko, of Crabtree, PA, and Tom Nalevanko and his wife, Mary Ann, of Crabtree, PA; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Ricciardella, who passed away July 22, 1999; one son-in-law, John Seezox; six sisters; one brother; and three grandchildren.

There will be no visitation.

Burial will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

We all love you, Mom. May you rest in peace.


Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
