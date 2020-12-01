Kathryn Ann Cottam (Kate) was born on April 2, 1990 to Calvin Blaine and Connie Cottam in Ogden, Utah. Kate was raised in Hooper City, Utah, the youngest of 8 girls. She was a free spirit and lived her life with love and sympathy for others. She left this Earth too soon on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.



Kate was fun loving, creative, innovative, energetic and determined. She loved everything Disney, especially Disney Villains and loved celebrating her favorite holiday, Halloween. She was able to see the good in people and was always accepting and inclusive of everyone she met. Kate enjoyed spending time in nature and loved the ocean.



She was a true Aries; courageous, determined, confident, enthusiastic, optimistic, honest and passionate. Kate loved art and poetry and was fascinated with other religions. During her journey she was very strong and overcame many trials. She was a beautiful person that was always striving to better herself. Kate was kind, compassionate and a protector of the underdog and downtrodden. Through her example, Kate taught us patience, unconditional love and acceptance.



The greatest joy in her life came on November 30, 2012, when she gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Wynrie Amore Lizama. Kate was a dedicated loving mother to Wynrie. Her little girl was the most important thing in her life.



For the past 2 years, Kate was employed as a Quality Inspector at Cromealox in North Ogden. There she met the love of her life, Parker Gilbertson and they began their future together in Roy, Utah. Kate, Wyn and Parker made a family and built a beautiful life and a loving home together. Kate found happiness in spending time with Wynrie and Parker. She was a devoted mother to Wynrie and soulmate to Parker. Kate left us with an amazing gift, Wynrie, who is deeply loved by everyone who knows her. Kate will be sorely missed by her family and friends, Parker and especially her precious daughter Wynrie.



Kate is preceded in death by her devoted grandparents Lyman and Lela Cottam, her adoring grandfather Ronald Jackson and recently deceased grandmother, Helen Jackson. Kate is survived by her parents, Cal and Connie Cottam, her daughter, Wynrie Amore Lizama, her soulmate, Parker Gilbertson, her sisters: Michelle Smith (Derek), Jennifer Lawrence (Greg), Janelle Harvey (Jeremy), Heather Cottam, Lyndsie Wilde (Aaron), Carlie Dickson (Mark), Kelsie Orrock (Adam), and 18 nieces and nephews.



Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear.



Funeral services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 11:00 AM at Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West Roy, Utah.



For the health and safety of everyone involved, COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Extended family and friends are encouraged to stay safe and view the services live at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Kate's obituary on Myers website, starting at 10:55 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations by venmo (Wyn-Lizama).





