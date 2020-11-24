1/1
Kathryn E. (Shaw) Lynch
1948 - 2020
WEST BOYLSTON – Kathryn E. (Shaw) Lynch, 72, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 23, 2020. Born in Providence and raised in Shrewsbury, Kathe was the daughter of John Parker and Rhoda Owens (Dobbie) Shaw and lived the last 50 years in West Boylston. She moved to Hillside Village in 2017 where she made many new friends and was a co-chair of their social committee.

Kathe graduated from Shrewsbury High School in 1966 and later received an associate's degree in accounting from Quinsigamond Community College. While in high school, Kathe learned to play the flute and later studied at Thayer Conservatory in Lancaster. She was a senior staff accountant at the Reliant Medical Group in Worcester retiring in 2012. Previously she had worked for Harrington Accountants and Oakdale Nursing Home. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of West Boylston.

Since 1954, Kathe rarely missed an opportunity to relax and enjoy her family's summer cottage at Echo Lake in Burrillville, Rhode Island. She also looked forward to vacationing in Ogunquit, Maine with her husband Spike. Kathe's family always came first. She looked forward to gathering with her family for the holidays and catching up on the latest gossip. She was known in the family for her salads and pies. Kathe will be remembered for her kindhearted spirit and selfless nature.

Her husband of 41 years, Edward "Spike" T. Lynch, Jr. died in 2012. Kathe will be lovingly missed by her son, Edward "Tom" T. Lynch, III and the love of his life, Felda Relucio of Canton; her brother, Dr. John D. Shaw and his wife, Nancy of Holden; nieces and nephews including, Ali O'Hearn of Rutland, Sheri Plouffe of Sterling, Dr. Christine Shaw of Ashland and Jamie Shaw of Worcester; great nieces and nephews; and several cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of West Boylston, 36 Central St., West Boylston, MA 01583.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
4 entries
October 27, 2020
I live just two units down from Kathy. She was a very warm and delighted women. Her laughter and sense of humor was just wonderful. She will be missed. I knew Kathy for about 3 year since she moved into Hillside Village. I immediately liked her. May our Lord be with you Tom and your family at this time of sorrow. "The Lord Bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn His face toward you and give you peace." Numbers 6: 24-26
Love,
Joan Carol Balk - Neighbor
Joan Carol Balk
Friend
October 26, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss Tom. Sending thoughts and hugs.
Katie Priestley LeBlanc
Friend
October 26, 2020
Joan Balk
October 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Kathe was a great neighbor and friend. She was part of our Poker group where none of us really knew what we were doing but met to gossip and share information and lots of laughs here at HV. She was also a book club member here. She will be missed. May she Rest In Peace.
Mary Diggins
Neighbor
