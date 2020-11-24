WEST BOYLSTON – Kathryn E. (Shaw) Lynch, 72, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 23, 2020. Born in Providence and raised in Shrewsbury, Kathe was the daughter of John Parker and Rhoda Owens (Dobbie) Shaw and lived the last 50 years in West Boylston. She moved to Hillside Village in 2017 where she made many new friends and was a co-chair of their social committee.



Kathe graduated from Shrewsbury High School in 1966 and later received an associate's degree in accounting from Quinsigamond Community College. While in high school, Kathe learned to play the flute and later studied at Thayer Conservatory in Lancaster. She was a senior staff accountant at the Reliant Medical Group in Worcester retiring in 2012. Previously she had worked for Harrington Accountants and Oakdale Nursing Home. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of West Boylston.



Since 1954, Kathe rarely missed an opportunity to relax and enjoy her family's summer cottage at Echo Lake in Burrillville, Rhode Island. She also looked forward to vacationing in Ogunquit, Maine with her husband Spike. Kathe's family always came first. She looked forward to gathering with her family for the holidays and catching up on the latest gossip. She was known in the family for her salads and pies. Kathe will be remembered for her kindhearted spirit and selfless nature.



Her husband of 41 years, Edward "Spike" T. Lynch, Jr. died in 2012. Kathe will be lovingly missed by her son, Edward "Tom" T. Lynch, III and the love of his life, Felda Relucio of Canton; her brother, Dr. John D. Shaw and his wife, Nancy of Holden; nieces and nephews including, Ali O'Hearn of Rutland, Sheri Plouffe of Sterling, Dr. Christine Shaw of Ashland and Jamie Shaw of Worcester; great nieces and nephews; and several cousins.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of West Boylston, 36 Central St., West Boylston, MA 01583.

