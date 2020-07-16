1/1
Kay Maura (Jewett) Nalbone
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Maura Jewett Nalbone passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House after months of declining health.

A Celebration of Life and Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9 at Rocky River Presbyterian Church in the grove and officiated by Dr. Rev. Neal Carter, Jr. The family will receive friends following the service in the church grove.

Kay was born June 5, 1953, in Denver, Colorado to the late Robert Northway Jewett and Evelyn Parrish Jewett. She was a graduate of Central Cabarrus High School. She studied art at Western Carolina University, and later received a BS in Biology from UNC-Charlotte. She worked at Philip Morris as a lab technician and also in retail sales at Bass Pro Shop at Concord Mills. Kay was a kind, genuine and gentle spirited individual. Her sweet attitude towards life inspired others more than she ever knew. She faced life's challenges with a smile and a "thumbs up". Kay has left her family and friends knowing she appreciated their expressions of love and acts of kindness.

Kay is survived by her daughter, Madison Maura Nalbone of Concord; brother, Stephen Jewett and wife, Cathy of Kannapolis.
She was blessed with her best friend, Mary Loraas, who helped her celebrate many pizza and movie nights.

Thank you to all the special caregivers who provided love and support to Kay and her family especially to her First Assembly Living Center home.

Memorials may be made to the Rocky River Presbyterian Church Building Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved