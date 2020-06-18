Keith Loren Winward 74 passed away 17 June 2020 after dealing with Cerebralar Ataxia and Rheumatoid Arthritis for many years. Keith was born, the last of five children, to Leland Samuel Winward Sr and Helen Viola Hale Winward 10 January 1946 in Salt Lake City Utah. He grew up in Salt Lake City Utah, in a home that is now called a bungalow. He attended the Emerson Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where he was active in many areas but was especially fond of scouting. Keith married Janet Evelyn Jensen 9 July 1965 that marriage was sealed for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on 11 December 1969.
Using a truck and camper, motorcycles, three wheelers and a raft they enjoyed camping which quickly became to be a favorite activity as they raised their four children.
Keith & Janet moved around quite a bit with his job as a Greyhound driver for 31 years. They were blessed to meet many people in Utah, Montana, California and Arizona, that they met in their moves, plus many as they worked across the country.
Keith is survived by his wife, Janet; children Mike (Tami), Cheryl, Dave (Shari), Steve (Heather). He had a great love for all his family. He cherished each moment they spent with him.
The last ten years his activity was severely limited and deteriorated gradually until December 2017 when he suddenly went down hill. Changing doctors saved his life and gave them over two and half extra years together before he passed over to the other side. He is now happy, safe and free of pain and other limitations. He will be missed immensely.
Keith was a most amazing man. Everyone loved him. He was a sweet and patient person even to the very end, no matter how much pain he was in he still had a kind word and a Thank You for all, and his sense of humor continued to amaze people.
Janet wants to thank his doctor, Justin Mansfield, who gave her the extra years with Keith before he left. Also thank the Kimball Mill ward Elders for helping so many evenings over the last two years and the Hospice people who were very helpful that last few months.
There will be a public viewing Tuesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful. A private family service will take place on Wednesday with the service being broadcast via Facebook Live at 11:00 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary.
