Keith Ray Kammerman – born Aug 5, 1942, Salt Lake City, Utah. Died Nov 16, 2020 (78 yrs old), COVID-19 and pneumonia. Resident of Layton, Utah. Parents: Calton Clarence Kammerman and Irene Carter Stewart. Married the love of his life Donna Schrader Kammerman July 8, 1967 and sealed in the Los Angeles Temple March 16, 1968.
Survived by spouse of 53 years, Donna, and 9 children: Beverly (Stephen), Natalie (Ashley), Stephanie, Sean (Rachelle), Marc, Bruk (Jennifer), Darcy (David), Neal (Stacie), Brittany (Aaron). 22 Grandchildren, 12 Great-Grandchildren. Sister, Sharon Himmer, brothers Gerald and Gene Kammerman, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents and brothers, John and Paul.
Active member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Served in multiple capacities in the church organization, including multiple stake missions and a full-time mission in the Florida Mission (1965-1967). Recently released as a Bountiful Temple Ordinance Worker. Proudly served and retired as a Marine Corp Reservist – Camp Pendelton (1960-1965). Chosen lifetime career in sales and management at Goodyear Tire & Rubber for 30 years. Keith finalized his career with Burt Brothers Tire & Service.
Keith loved nature, boating, fishing, remodeling old houses, working, and serving others. But, most of all, he loved the Lord, his country and his Family.
Due to COVID-19, all services will be private. Services will be streamed on Facebook Live at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary.