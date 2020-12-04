1/1
Kenneth Michael Side
1952 - 2020
Kenneth Michael Side (68) was born on January 25th, 1952 in Spokane, WA to Victor and Kathleen Side (Mellen). He entered into rest on November 11th, 2020 (on Veteran's Day). He was awarded a Bronze Star in the Navy, became a Drill Sergeant in the Army, and served as a Police Officer.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Brown; son in-law Josh Brown; brothers, Ron (Noreen) Side and Rick (Connie) Side; grandsons, Dylon and Dakota Brown. He is preceded in death by his loving mom Kathleen and his grandson Parker (who died from cancer at the age of eight).

Ken loved spending time with his daughter & grandsons, giving to others, and taking his family to Disneyland. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW, and gaming communities. At a young age, he found ways to make money and would often buy treats to share with his brothers. He made sure that he did not open up the "treats" until he got home to ensure each portion was evenly shared. This theme followed him throughout his lifetime with others.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Parker's Place (camp for families who have lost a child) in memory of Ken's grandson Parker. More info can be found online at parkersplace.org.

Services will take place at a later date in early summer and will be announced in the paper.

Published in Pacific NW Cremation - North Spokane from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
