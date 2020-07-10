1/1
Keretta K. Bruner
1927 - 2020
Keretta K. (Wagner) Bruner

Age 92 of Penn Hills, formerly of Oil City, passed away on July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul L. Bruner, Jr. for 72 years. Loving mother of Linda Bruner Pietrowicz and her husband, Daniel. Cherished grandmother of Billy Kimball and his wife, Nicole. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Helen Louise (Gaynor) Wagner. Keretta was an accomplished artist, specializing in oil painting, acrylic painting, China painting, sculpting, and collages, and was proud to have won awards for her watercolor pieces. She was also a talented pianist and organist. Family and friends will be received Sunday, July 12th from 2-4 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 13th at 1 p.m. at The Franklin Cemetery, 203 Rocky Grove Ave, Franklin, PA 16323. Pastor David Oester will officiate. (Everyone please meet at the cemetery) In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
