Kevin D. Farr, 56, passed away surrounded by loving family on November 2, 2020. Born on August 26,1964, he was the son of Dale and Bertha (Neubauer) Farr. A graduate of Auburn High School class of 1983, Kevin went on to pursue his absolute passion, mechanics. He had a love for cars, hot-rods, auto racing, NASCAR, and was very proud to work alongside his father at TC Auto Sales on vehicles. Kevin also enjoyed playing baseball at Roy Gayle in Rockford. He was an avid Cubs and Dallas Cowboys fan. Kevin had a passion for traveling with his fiancé Kitty to different car shows around the United States. Kevin was a strong willed, kind hearted man who always wore a smile, and absolutely loved making friends out of strangers.



He will be missed by those who loved him most, his significant other of 16 years, Kitty Murray; mother Bertha; siblings Bill Farr, Ron (Angie) Farr, and Barbara (Steve) Kadamian; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. His furry companions he considered his children, Ringo and Chloe. A special thank you to Jeff and Megan, Larry and Tracey, Bonnie and Shane, and his Aunt Barb for the love and support they have provided. He was predeceased by his father Dale and brother Jim Farr.



