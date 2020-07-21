Kevin Dale Marbach completed his life's journey as he passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the age of 62. Kevin was the eldest of four children born to Robert Marbach and Lois Blume. He had two sisters and a brother, Susan Pool (Sonny), Diane Schmidt (Bill), and David Marbach (Shannon).
Kevin grew up in Roswell, NM, after his family moved there in December 1964. Kevin spent his youth playing sports and as a member of the Boy Scouts, which he attained the rank of Eagle. He graduated second in his class from Robert Goddard High School in 1976. He earned a spot with Sandia Laboratories Work Study Program and completed his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree in 1980.
After working four years for IBM including completing his Master of Science degree in 1982, Kevin returned to Albuquerque to join the technical staff at Sandia Laboratories where he worked for 35 years on satellite programs. Around the year 2000, Kevin applied for and passed the tests to join Mensa, which had been one of his goals. In addition, he also completed a Master of Engineering degree in Systems Engineering in 2015. He retired in 2019 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018.
After a divorced first marriage, Kevin married the former Mary Jane (Janey) Carroll on April 12, 2003. Janey was the love of his life. Kevin and Janey traveled around the world visiting many European and Asian countries, cruised to many other world destinations, and spent time at their cabin near Creede, CO.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Janey; his brother and sisters; and two nephews, Kyle (Christa), and Michael Schmidt; and niece, Bailee Marsh.
A Celebration of Life for Kevin will be scheduled at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, or the American Cancer Society
.