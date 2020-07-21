1/1
Kevin Dale Marbach
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Dale Marbach completed his life's journey as he passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the age of 62. Kevin was the eldest of four children born to Robert Marbach and Lois Blume. He had two sisters and a brother, Susan Pool (Sonny), Diane Schmidt (Bill), and David Marbach (Shannon).

Kevin grew up in Roswell, NM, after his family moved there in December 1964. Kevin spent his youth playing sports and as a member of the Boy Scouts, which he attained the rank of Eagle. He graduated second in his class from Robert Goddard High School in 1976. He earned a spot with Sandia Laboratories Work Study Program and completed his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree in 1980.

After working four years for IBM including completing his Master of Science degree in 1982, Kevin returned to Albuquerque to join the technical staff at Sandia Laboratories where he worked for 35 years on satellite programs. Around the year 2000, Kevin applied for and passed the tests to join Mensa, which had been one of his goals. In addition, he also completed a Master of Engineering degree in Systems Engineering in 2015. He retired in 2019 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018.

After a divorced first marriage, Kevin married the former Mary Jane (Janey) Carroll on April 12, 2003. Janey was the love of his life. Kevin and Janey traveled around the world visiting many European and Asian countries, cruised to many other world destinations, and spent time at their cabin near Creede, CO.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Janey; his brother and sisters; and two nephews, Kyle (Christa), and Michael Schmidt; and niece, Bailee Marsh.

A Celebration of Life for Kevin will be scheduled at a later date when restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, or the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved