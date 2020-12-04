Nguyen Van Khe, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 5:38AM in San Francisco. He was born October 22, 1947 in Vu Thu, Thai Binh, Vietnam.



Khe's talents were many, he was an accomplished cook, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. On his free time, he enjoyed drinking coffee and visiting friends. He is survived by his wife Nguyen Thi Bich Sa; son and his wife, Nguyen Anh Khoa; daughter, her husband, and child, Nguyen Bich Chau; son, his wife, and children, Nguyen Anh Khoi; son, his wife and child, Nguyen Anh Khiem; and beloved relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held 1:00PM-6:00PM Monday, December 7, 2020 at Cypress Lawn Funeral Home 1370 El Camino Real (Newall Chapel/Tent), Colma, CA 94014. Please accept our sincere apologies due to Covid-19 restriction, the funeral services will be limited to family members only. Gifts or donations are not required.





