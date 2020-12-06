1/1
Kimberly Renae Hatch
1971 - 2020
How can one choose the words to describe the brightest light in their lives? That's our Kim. Our beloved Kimberly Renae Hatch passed away December 3. Remarkable in all aspects of life, she was an amazing daughter, sister, aunt, niece, teacher extraordinaire and friend. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints she served an honorable mission in Uruguay as well as many church callings, the latest being primary chorister. She left a legacy of selflessness and love as displayed through her exuberant support of her family, but most of all, the thousands of students she has nurtured through her many years as a chemistry/ biology teacher. Kim connected with her students through her kind patient actions in the classroom. She related to others in a way that encouraged them to learn all while making them feel special and understood and always did so with laughter and music. She called them her Hatchlings. Her contagious laugh never ceased to filled the room. She is survived by her parents Steve and Barbara Hatch, her siblings Kristen, Andrea, Mike, David her nieces and nephews (her babies) Kaid, Karkar, Bellies, Brenn, Mo mo, Roro and Kings. Her kind and powerful words are viewed by her students everyday when they walk in her classroom, "Take your wings and fly. Don't be bogged down by the burdened of perfection, just BE and enjoy, don't save anything for the swim back." In loving words of Kim herself, we miss and love you and feel blessed to have you in our lives for the time we had.

Ps. Her damn cat outlived her.


Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
