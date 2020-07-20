Kirk Lynn Arnold was 68 years old when he passed away peacefully in his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday, June 14, 2020. He was born to Ernest and Delma in January 1952 in his hometown of Portland, Oregon.







Kirk is a Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sergeant and attended Hawaii Pacific University, earning two Associate degrees. Kirk traveled the world, living a full, adventurous life and made a lasting impression on all the people he met. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, cars, gambling, traveling, and loved his family very much. Kirk is strong, caring, smart, funny, and gave unconditional love and support to those he loves and appreciates. Kirk is truly the best dad his children could have ever asked for! His many loved ones and friends will never forget the truly amazing memories and experiences they had with him and are very thankful to have had him in their lives. Kirk is an unforgettable man and will be honored and celebrated by many for a very long time. Kirk is now able to be with his father, mother, and only brother.







He is survived by five children, Jerry (Monica), Richard (Lauren), Michael, Chad, and Erica; two grandchildren, Austin and Caleb; former wife, Cheryll; and one pet, Charlie.







A Memorial Service will be Friday, July 3, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH – Lomas.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store