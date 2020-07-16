Krystal Dawn Kirby, age 33, of Concord, NC passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cabarrus.



The family will receive friends at Wilkinson Funeral Home Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 1:00-1:45 pm with a 2:00 pm graveside service at West Concord Cemetery.



Krystal was born December 6, 1986 to the late Johnny and Betty Kirby. She was a beautician and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. A friend to all and a loving mother.



Survivors include her son Jayden Faggart, sisters April Kirby, Heather Kirby and Tiffany Kirby. Two brothers Daniel Kirby and Jimmy Kirby.

