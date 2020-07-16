1/1
Krystal Dawn Kirby
1986 - 2020
Krystal Dawn Kirby, age 33, of Concord, NC passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cabarrus.

The family will receive friends at Wilkinson Funeral Home Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 1:00-1:45 pm with a 2:00 pm graveside service at West Concord Cemetery.

Krystal was born December 6, 1986 to the late Johnny and Betty Kirby. She was a beautician and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. A friend to all and a loving mother.

Survivors include her son Jayden Faggart, sisters April Kirby, Heather Kirby and Tiffany Kirby. Two brothers Daniel Kirby and Jimmy Kirby.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
