Ky Vorarath
1948 - 2020
Ky Vorarath, age 72, of Center Line, died on November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark for over 40 years. Loving mother of Gina, May and Pennee (Joe). Cherished grandmother of Brianna (Jay), Blake, Penelope, and Brock. Dear great-grandmother of Elle. Ky loved cooking and taking care of her grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24th, from 6pm to 8pm at Rudy Funeral Home, 25650 Van Dyke, in Center Line. Due to the State of Michigan Covid restrictions, we are limited to 25 people in the facility at a time. Please be considerate of others when coming to pay your respects.

Published in Rudy Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.
25650 Van Dyke Road
Center Line, MI 48015-1861
(586) 757-3230
