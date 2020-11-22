On November 18, 2020 we had to say goodbye to our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, LaRae Charlotte Birch Harrison. She was born September 17, 1932, to Geneva E Mann Birch and Azie Charles Birch in Salt Lake City, Utah.
LaRae was curious and intelligent, graduating from Granite High School at the age of 16. She had many good friends that she enjoyed and kept those friendships through her entire life. She studied Cosmetology and was just beginning her career when her high school sweetheart asked her to marry him. Of course, she said yes and on January 18, 1951 she was sealed to her eternal sweetheart Edward Whitman Harrison. Shortly after, Ed was drafted into the Army to serve in the Korean War and had to leave a pregnant wife home for 2 years of service. LaRae loved to tell the story of taking 18-month-old Kevin to Seattle to meet Ed when he came home. They settled into life once he was home and over the years added 6 more children to the family. She was thrilled with each one of them and always said that babies bring love with them. After her children started leaving the nest, she went back to school to fulfill her lifelong dream to become a nurse. She earned her LPN license and worked for several years at Salt Lake Clinic and the Allergy Clinic in Sandy.
LaRae was well known for her baking skills. She made bread often and many of our neighbors were the happy recipients of her fresh delicious bread. This is just one example of the kindness and love she showed friends and neighbors. Her grandchildren named her famous rolls "Grandma's Rolls" and requested them for every family gathering. Her apple pie was another family favorite.
Each of her 25 grandchildren received handmade gifts from her: quilts, stuffed Care Bears and Pound Puppies, wood toys and shelves. These treasures are now being enjoyed by her great grandchildren. She put so much love into her gifts over the years, and they all felt that love.
LaRae and Ed never stopped being sweethearts. Friends and family suggested they were still on their honeymoon after 60+ years of marriage. Growing up, it wasn't uncommon to find them fox trotting in the kitchen. They never failed to hold hands during mealtime prayers and ended their prayers with a sweet kiss. While they were still healthy, they enjoyed long walks together, always holding hands. They were famous for their "love glove".
LaRae was a deeply spiritual and faithful woman and served in many capacities in Primary and Relief Society. She treasured her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was dedicated to every position she held as well as to her fellow members. She loved the temple and attended often. She and Ed chose to serve 3 missions in their "retirement", the first to the Cleveland Ohio Mission helping in the office. About a year later they returned to the same mission, this time to serve in the LDS historical sights of Kirtland. They loved working with the young missionaries, and it wasn't long before the missionaries were using LaRae's term of endearment of "Honey" for Ed; calling him Elder Honey. Their experience was so dear to them. The 3rd mission lasted for many years. They served as missionaries at the LDS Family History Library. They loved this opportunity and talked a lot about the wonderful things they learned and participated in.
LaRae was preceded in death by her parents Azie and Geneva Birch, brothers Don, Cecil, and Calvin, sister Eulale, daughter-in-law Melody Harrison and granddaughter Shannon Zabriskie. She is survived by her eternal "Honey" Edward Harrison, children Kevin and wife Noreen Harrison, Leslie and husband Noal Zabriskie, Lynnette and husband Carl Law, Charleen and husband Ken Bush, Kurt Harrison, KayLee and husband Brent Gifford, Kyle and wife Monica Harrison, 24 dear grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Twin sister LaRee, sister Myrle, and brother Vaughn also survive her.
We will miss your sweet smile, kind words, and loving spirit. We love you Mom!
We express our undying gratitude to Abbey and Lisa, her Dignity Hospice caregivers.
Friends and family are invited to a public visitation Tuesday, November 24, 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful. Groups will be limited to ten at a time. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the private family service will be by invitation only. The service will be broadcast through Facebook Live at Https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327
on Wednesday, November 25 at 11:00 am. Internment at Elysian Burial Gardens, Millcreek, Utah.