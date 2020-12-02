Larry David Janssen Ret. Major USAF



Larry David Janssen was born at home in Fairmont, OK, April 19, 1932 to Herbert and Edna (Helberg) Janssen. Larry was the 4th of 6 children born to them.



It was during the Great Depression. Times were hard, but this family like many others of those days, were hard working, God fearing farmers.



He was baptized May 8, 1932 at Breckenridge Lutheran Church, Garfield county, OK, which they attended until they grew up and moved away. The family was truly blessed. Life was centered around God and family.



Larry graduated from Garber High School in 1950.



As a teenager Larry and his dad worked the summers wheat harvesting from Oklahoma to North Dakota. He decided that was not how he would achieve his fame and fortune, so he enrolled at Oklahoma A & M, now OSU, in Stillwater, where he joined Farmhouse Fraternity and Advanced Air Force ROTC.



Larry (a country boy) met the love of his life, Carol Clark (a city girl) at a dance hour in college. They were married September 5th 1953 in Tulsa while they were still in college. He worked in the chemistry lab.



They welcomed their 1st child David in 1955, then 10 months later they welcomed their 2nd child Diane in 1956.



Larry graduated from college in May 1956, he was always on the honor roll or the dean's list. He graduated with a Bio Chemistry degree. Upon graduation he was commissioned in the United States Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant, where he was selected to become a pilot. (Even as a child he was fascinated with airplanes) He went to Stallings AFB in Kinston, NC for pilot training and then to Vance AFB in Enid, OK where he earned his wings in the class of 1958G flying the B-25.



Tragedy struck March 14th 1960 when their 2 children, ages 3 and 4 died in an Air Force footlocker while stationed in Okinawa.



In February 1961 they welcomed a daughter, Karen and 11 months later in January 1962 they welcomed a son, Keith, bringing joy and laughter back into their home.



Now Larry was flying C124s and now a Senior pilot and command pilot wing. Larry Flew MANY different airplanes with the USAF In 1968 and 1969 Larry was deployed to Vietnam, stationed at Bien Hoa (pronounced Wa) Air Base where he flew over 1000 missions in Old Spooky an AC 47, where he was exposed to agent orange which effects would show up many years later. Finally stationed at Barksdale AFB in Shreveport, LA now flying T39s. Larry retired as a Major after 20 years from the Air Force in 1976. Military life was good and rewarding and he LOVED flying. The life experiences and memories of traveling and living in so many places were something we would not change.



Larry decided he was not ready to stay retired at 44, he went to work for Royal Airlines, a commuter airline company in Shreveport, LA, which meant he would be home most nights, unlike the military where he could be gone for weeks at a time. He was their Senior pilot, he was also their trainer, scheduler and flight control lead until they closed in 1989. Still not read to call it quits, he moved his family to Albuquerque, NM to work for Ross Aviation until 1997 when he retired for good! Thus, freeing up time for the ever-growing honey-do list.



More sorrow came when their son, Keith, died in 2011, at 49 years old, leaving another empty spot in their lives.



In 2016, their 1st great-grandchild, Ryder, was born. He has been a great source of joy for all of us.



Sunday has always been a day for church and family dinners. We joined Legacy Church in June 2001 and have been proud to a part of this church family and all that they do.



Larry has always been a wealth of knowledge, providing guidance and teaching moments to help his kids and grandkids navigate for their futures.



We could always count on him to be there whether it was a recital or a flat tire. He loved to dance, tell stories and jokes, play games with the kids. He enjoyed traveling and sightseeing.



Larry laid down his book of life November 24, 2020, at 88 years of age, leaving behind his wife Carol of 67 years; daughter, Karen Hill; grandchildren, Jonathon (Casey) Cottrell, Jennifer (James) Perez and Ryan Hill; great-grandson, Ryder Perez; and a great-granddaughter, Perez still on the way, all of Albuquerque, NM; brothers, Ivan Janssen of Frederiksberg, TX, Arlo (MaryRose) Janssen of Ocala, FL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Edna Janssen; children, David, Diane and Keith Janssen; siblings, Ivona Janssen, Audrey Janssen and Carobelle Carson.



Larry will be greatly missed here on earth, but he has been welcomed in heaven with many cheers. Well done good and faithful servant you have finished the race!

