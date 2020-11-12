1/1
Larry Elvin Chapman
1948 - 2020
Deacon Larry Elvin Chapman was born in love to Willie Alvin Chapman and Juanita Lunn (Willis) in Forrest County, MS. He was the eldest of eight and cared very deeply for each of his siblings.

As a young man Larry enlisted in the United States Air Force. He proudly served his country and honorably retired after 23 years, continuing to serve as a civilian contractor for an additional 20 years.

For over 25 years, he dedicated his life to evangelism serving as a teacher and Deacon at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Albuquerque, NM.

Larry not only dedicated his life to his country and faith, but he also devoted his life to raising his family. Larry married Alice Faye, his sugar, and they stood side by side for 43 years. Larry loved and adored his "Sugar".

Larry leaves his wife, Alice; daughters, Nina Lavette Wilkins and Taryn Nicole Allison; his son, Dante Williams; five grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends to cherish his memory.

All of us who were touched by his presence, shall cherish the moments we shared, and continue his legacy as "fishers of men" (Matthew 4:19).

Due to the current pandemic a private visitation. The family would like you to view the service which will be live streamed and available for viewing by clicking on the link below.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
