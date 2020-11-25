1/1
Larry Frederick Kruse
1955 - 2020
Larry Frederick Kruse, 65, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital, with his loving wife, Patti, by his side.

Larry was born on July 30, 1955, in Waverly, the son of Lawrence E. Kruse and Norma A. (Luhman) Horine. He was united in marriage to Patti J. (Tucker) Spray of Norborne on July 15, 1989; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: mother, Norma Horine of Carrollton; three sisters: Sheryl Kruse of Carrollton, Sandra (Jim) Famuliner of Carrollton, and Rhonda (Mike) McCoy of Wooldridge; two step-sisters, Debra (Gerald) Mason of Stet and Sandra Daniels of Tulsa, OK; two step-brothers, Randy (Janet) Horine of Norborne and Dennis Horine of Lynn Creek; two step-daughters, Danielle (Mike) Pruitt of Trenton and Rebecca (Andrew) Appelbaum of St. Louis; 6 step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; 7 nieces and nephews; and 4 step-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, stepfather, Roger Horine, and stepbrother, Brad Horine.

Larry graduated from Carrollton High School. He received his Associates Degree in Ag-Business from Trenton Junior College. Larry worked for Moentmann Brothers of Norborne. He then worked for 16 and half years at the MFA in Hardin. Larry finished his working career at Henkel in Richmond. He enjoyed playing the drums and singing for several different country bands; the Hog House Band, Country Hilites, Wildfire, and Senior Moments.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Norborne. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.

Private family services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Norborne Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Norborne.

Published in Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Service
Private - Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
507 East Main
Richmond, MO 64085
816-776-2233
