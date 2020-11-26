1/1
Laura Keeton
1937 - 2020
Our beloved Wife, Mother, and "Meme" went to be with the Lord on November 15, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She WA born on September 24. 1937 to William and Hazel Crosby. When Laura was 14 years old her baby sister Mary (Crosby) Floyd whom she adored was born. She graduated from North Central High School in 1955. She married her high school sweetheart Richard D. Wahl and had 2 children. Laura worked for District 81 serving lunches. She then worked several years in the District 81 office. Laura lost her HS sweetheart in 1990 to Lung Cancer. She then met Charles William Keeton and married in 1995. Laura is survived by her son Rick W. Wahl and daughter Kymm M. Moe. Her grandchildren Kati Felton, Andrew Moe, Brandon Wahl, and Brittany Schwaderer. Also, her 5 great grandsons. Laura was a woman of faith and attended church regularly at Life Center North. She had many friends with whom loved spending time with her. Family will be sending webcasting invitations to invited guest.


November 24, 2020
I loved Laura and all of her family. She was always filled with love and laughter. I remember all the times our families laughed, played, ate amazing food, had music, danced and felt the love of life long friends. I am especially grateful for the lunch we had at my house a few weeks ago and all the memories we shared. She leaves a grand legacy. Prayers and love to all the family and friends❤
Carol Bergin
Friend
