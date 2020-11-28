1/1
Laurie D. Lujan
1945 - 2020
Laurie D. Lujan, 75, beloved mother and grandmother ("Mamoo"), was called to her eternal resting place on November 19, 2020. She entered this world on September 15, 1945 in Albuquerque, NM, born to Joseph Edward and Margaret Chavez. Laurie was a devoted mother and grandmother and the heart and soul of her family. She was an exceptional person who loved music, dancing, books, sewing, quilting, movies, and traveling. She had a vibrant social life and was incredibly likable and outgoing.

Laurie is preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Richard M. Chavez. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Lujan; son, Phillip Lujan Jr. and daughter-in-law, Jeanne Marie Lujan; daughter, Corine Jaramillo; daughter, Roberta Chavez and son-in-law Paul Chavez; daughter, Catherine Lujan; daughter, Elaine Lujan and son-in-law Chris Melendrez; her grandchildren, Alexandra Pacheco, Jared Lujan and wife Angelica Lujan, Rudy Jaramillo, Dominic Jaramillo, Daniel Pacheco and wife Savannah Pacheco, Gabriel Jaramillo, Aaron Lujan, Jamal Mayhew Jr., Aurelius Salandre, Eco Chavez, Sol Chavez, Ivy Chavez, Kennedy Melendrez, and Prudence Melendrez; and her great-grandchildren, Aidan, Amelia, James, and Juliette Lujan and Milo Pacheco. She also leaves behind her siblings, Lillian Abeyta, Roberta Griffith, Carla Chavez, Margie Pohl, and Joseph Edward Chavez Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews; and more dear friends than one can count.

Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Laurie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, http://www.stjude.org/

From some of her favorite artists:

Cuando yo me muera
No quiero que lloren
Hagen una fiesta con cuetes y flores
Que se sirvan vino y que traigan a los mariachis
Para que me encantan mis propias canciones

Cuando yo me muera
Me llevan al cero
Para que me velen al pie de Encino
En lugar de flores que me sirvan una Tecate
En lugar de velas bótelas de vino

Cuando yo me muera que suelten palomas
Para que en sus alas se vaya en mi alma
Que les den permiso en la iglesia de mi pueblo
Para que repiquen por millas campanas
Darren Cordova Y Calor, "Con La Tierra Encima"


"Do not cry because my life is over, celebrate because it happened."

Susan Spencer Wendell, "Until I Say Goodbye"


Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
