Laurie Marie Trujillo, 59, beloved wife, was called to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Rio Rancho, NM. She entered this world on October 3, 1961 in Saint Louis, MO, born to Edward and Billie Liesenfeld. She is survived by her husband, Larry Trujillo; brother, Matt (Rhonda) Liesenfeld; sister, Nora (Keith) Benack; brother-in law, Richard Boulton and fiance, Betty Robison; brother-in law, Andrew (Terri) Goode; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.Laurie attended Cor Jesu Academy in St. Louis, Maryville University in St. Louis for her BS in Special Education. She attended the University of New Mexico for her MS in early childhood education. Laurie loves it in New Mexico so much, she decided to stay. She worked as a teacher, pre-school to 5th grade for Albuquerque Public School for 20 years till her health did not permit her to work anymore. Her kids were her pride and joy.In the Summer time Laurie was a White Water Rafting Guide for White Water Adventure in Pilar. In the Winter time Laurie taught skiing with the Adaptive Ski Program at Sandia Ski Area for people with disabilities. She loves both of these activities. She met Larry Trujillo who was taking ski lessons in the Adaptive Ski Program. After two years Laurie and Larry were teaching skiing together. They both were married in St. Louis May 3, 2002 on Laurie's parents 50th Anniversary, there was a joint ceremony.She will be remembered as a strong woman who love the Lord, even though she was in a wheelchair for fifteen years, she always had a smile on her face. Everyone she met was a friend for life. She will be greatly missed by many friends and families.A memorial service will not be held at this time, but at a later time due to Covid-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store