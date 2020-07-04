1/1
LEATO SEUMAE
1956 - 2020
Born in Manu'a, American Samoa as Leatonauga'atuitoga Seumae on September 8, 1956 to Togia and Aganoa Seumae. Later in his life, the 63-year-old husband/father/grandfather/great grandfather was later known as Seumae or Uncle Seu. He was known to be a man of a few words, humble and observant. His silence spoke volumes when he wasn't spreading the word of God or encouraging others to do their best in their own lives. Never judging, always patient. He treasured family and family-time above any and every possession. As God willed, he was called forward by our Heavenly Father on June 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Toga; his trio of daughters, Brenda (married to Fia Faletogo), Charlotte (married to Jay Hayes), Elizabeth; his son-duo, Sorenson (married to Melissa Sakahara) and Maulalo; his rambunctious grandchildren, Shylah, Isyss, Londynn, Heaven, Peresepa, Samarious, Kassinova, Renjiniko; and his great granddaughter, Reign Amazing.

Funeral services provided by
BONNEY-WATSON - WA Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
