Of Monroeville, age 96, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late John Merlin for 57 years.
Also preceded in death by her sister, Virginia (late John) Iagnemma, her brother, Joseph Buchholz and her nephew John Iagnemma.
Lee is survived by her nieces Beverly Hilpet of Imperial, Karen Ferrington of Greensburg and Ginger Smolenski of DE.
Lee was a retired employee of Westinghouse, Telecomputer site in Braddock Hills. She loved animals, pets and all of her family.
There will not be a visitation or service. A private Graveside Service will take place at Restland Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be sent to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pgh., Pa. 15208 or www.humaneanimalrescue.org.
Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, Turtle Creek 412-823-9350.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.