Legena Olea Hill, 40 years old, passed away unexpectedly November 9, 2020. She was born July 14, 1980, the third child of Franklin Jairus and Gina Sue Hill.
Legena was a tender spirit of compassion and generosity, who loved openly and without hidden agenda. She was a person of radiant light, joyous laughter, and selfless love. Her two children, Vanessa and Clarence were raised in Legena's radiance, and grew to become loving, giving young adults. Legena was a brave, enchanting warrior, striving to be the best that she could be; she was just too beautiful for this world.
Driven by the desire to help others when the Twin Towers fell on September 11, 2001, Legena made it her mission in life to become a registered nurse. Nominated by her peers, Legena was awarded the Florence Nightingale award when she graduated LPN school. This acheivement came as no surprise to those who knew her, as reciepents of this award are chosen and recognized as distinguished and outstanding nurses who provide exceptional patient care. Legena continued her education at Colorado Northwestern Community College and graduated with her Registered Nursing License in 2007. She gained certification specializing in wound care and was a certified trauma nurse. She loved being a home health nurse, caring for patients, being a comfort to them, as well as their family members. She often spoke of her passion in the Home Health field and attributed her passion to it to seeing the caring nurses come in and care for her father as his health declined before his passing. She recalled how comforting their presense was, and the service given to her family at that time, and was honored to provide the same level of care to patients when she became a Nurse.
Legena raised two intelligent, compassionate children who will follow in her capable, successful foot steps as they begin their journeys into the adult world. Legena was very capable and successful. Her great gifts and abilities must never be forgotten or lost in our memories of her.
Legena is survived by her children, Vanessa Hamilton and Clarence Hamilton of Grand Junction, Colorado; her loving partner, Jeremy Justice; her siblings, Brent Hill of Greeley, Colorado; Joshua Hill (Kayti) of Grantsville, Utah; Christopher Hill and his daughter Arianna of Bluffdale, Utah, and Anna Kaye MacLean (Alex), of Herriman, Utah. She is also survived by her mother, Gina Hill, of Bluffdale, Utah, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as her aunt Holly (Bill), and uncles Rod and Greg of Utah, and Richard (Dora) of El Paso, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Jairus Hill, and her paternal grandparents Rulon Don and Betty Jean Hill, and maternal grandparents Floyd and Faye Gilliland.
Legena is now in Heaven with her dad, whom she lost when she was thirteen-years-old. Those family and friends who are left behind find comfort knowing she is reunited with him at last.
Services will be held Saturday, November 14th, with a viewing from 3:30-4:30pm and funeral services to follow at 5:00pm. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings please contact the family for details on attending, but please feel free to join the live stream at https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327