1/1
Legena Olea Hill
1980 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Legena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Legena Olea Hill, 40 years old, passed away unexpectedly November 9, 2020. She was born July 14, 1980, the third child of Franklin Jairus and Gina Sue Hill.

Legena was a tender spirit of compassion and generosity, who loved openly and without hidden agenda. She was a person of radiant light, joyous laughter, and selfless love. Her two children, Vanessa and Clarence were raised in Legena's radiance, and grew to become loving, giving young adults. Legena was a brave, enchanting warrior, striving to be the best that she could be; she was just too beautiful for this world.

Driven by the desire to help others when the Twin Towers fell on September 11, 2001, Legena made it her mission in life to become a registered nurse. Nominated by her peers, Legena was awarded the Florence Nightingale award when she graduated LPN school. This acheivement came as no surprise to those who knew her, as reciepents of this award are chosen and recognized as distinguished and outstanding nurses who provide exceptional patient care. Legena continued her education at Colorado Northwestern Community College and graduated with her Registered Nursing License in 2007. She gained certification specializing in wound care and was a certified trauma nurse. She loved being a home health nurse, caring for patients, being a comfort to them, as well as their family members. She often spoke of her passion in the Home Health field and attributed her passion to it to seeing the caring nurses come in and care for her father as his health declined before his passing. She recalled how comforting their presense was, and the service given to her family at that time, and was honored to provide the same level of care to patients when she became a Nurse.

Legena raised two intelligent, compassionate children who will follow in her capable, successful foot steps as they begin their journeys into the adult world. Legena was very capable and successful. Her great gifts and abilities must never be forgotten or lost in our memories of her.

Legena is survived by her children, Vanessa Hamilton and Clarence Hamilton of Grand Junction, Colorado; her loving partner, Jeremy Justice; her siblings, Brent Hill of Greeley, Colorado; Joshua Hill (Kayti) of Grantsville, Utah; Christopher Hill and his daughter Arianna of Bluffdale, Utah, and Anna Kaye MacLean (Alex), of Herriman, Utah. She is also survived by her mother, Gina Hill, of Bluffdale, Utah, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as her aunt Holly (Bill), and uncles Rod and Greg of Utah, and Richard (Dora) of El Paso, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Jairus Hill, and her paternal grandparents Rulon Don and Betty Jean Hill, and maternal grandparents Floyd and Faye Gilliland.

Legena is now in Heaven with her dad, whom she lost when she was thirteen-years-old. Those family and friends who are left behind find comfort knowing she is reunited with him at last.

Services will be held Saturday, November 14th, with a viewing from 3:30-4:30pm and funeral services to follow at 5:00pm. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings please contact the family for details on attending, but please feel free to join the live stream at https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327

Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved