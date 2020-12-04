Leith Christensen Tolboe (Poppy), 90, passed away on December 2nd 2020, at home in Bountiful Utah, of natural causes.
Leith was born on August 25th 1930 in Redmond Utah to Elverda Christensen and Amos S Tolboe. He was the youngest of six children. Leith grew up on a small farm where the lessons of hard and honest work were with him the rest of his life. He often talked fondly of his childhood experiences of taking care of the animals, riding his horse Button, and ice skating on the local pond. Leith loved social activities and was almost always the last to leave. When Leith was old enough to drive (a bit younger than 16 years old) he would take his dad's truck to dances in nearby towns. When High School came to end, Leith joined the army and went to Korea. After his service he came home and met his wife Eleanor (Nanny) Wickes. They were married in Salina Utah on October 15, 1954.
Looking for some adventure Leith and Ellie packed up and moved to Sacramento California, and shortly after started a family, first a son Stephen (Steve) then a daughter Cynthia (Cindy). As the children began to grow, they realized the Utah was the place they wanted to raise kids and made a home in Bountiful Utah. Leith was always on the lookout for new friends which led to new job opportunities, finally settling in at Eimco where he worked until he retired in 1995. Being retired didn't stop him from keeping busy, forever the tinkerer he loved projects that would lead him to talking to someone new.
Leith's next adventure was spending the next 20 years making up for a busy life, by snow-birding with his wife Ellie, and going south for the winter. They began with 26ft 5th wheel and started making new friends while attending social activities. During the summer months Leith enjoyed spending time with his grandsons. He would drive them to any activity they asked him to, and he often took them along to trips back home to Redmond to shoot guns and ride atv's, always helping his grandsons to experience the lifestyle of small town living.
Leith is survived by his wife Ellie, Bountiful Utah, Son Steve (Robyn) Tolboe, Arizona, daughter Cindy (Curt) Rimann, Bountiful, Grandsons Bradley (Mackenzie) Rimann, Jeffrey Rimann and Corbin (Sydney) Rimann, Great-Grandson Garrett, Great-Granddaughter Maddie and Great Grandson Dax who is on the way. Granddaughters as well as several Nieces and Nephews.
Leith was predeceased by his four sisters, Louise, Ellen, Marvel, Dorthey (Dot) and Brother Garth.
A graveside service will be held at 11am., Saturday December 5th 2020 at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, Utah. Watch the service live on Facebook at Https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory