Leo H. Steiner Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 90, lifelong resident of Bridgeville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years to the late Valarene (Orbich) Steiner; loving father of Lisa Steiner Onodi and the late Samuel J. Steiner; devoted pap pap of Stephanie (Robert) Eisel and Melissa (Jason) Bouchard; great pap pap of Olivia Eisel; brother of the late Dorothy Mae Babish, and Donald Steiner; son of the late Leo H. Steiner, Sr. and Stella Pitsvada Steiner (Steve) Wiencek. He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Leo was a gasoline tanker truck driver for numerous years and he was a very skillful auto mechanic, who could fix it all. He loved watching the Pirates, making DVDs, fishing, farming, driving, and spending time with family.

Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER, 412-221-3800. Friends and family are welcome at 430 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville on Monday, June 29 from 2-7 p.m. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering to ensure everyone's safety. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 30 at 10 a.m. in Holy Child Parish, Bridgeville, Pa. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery will follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
BEINHAUER-FRYER
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Child Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved