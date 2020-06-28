Age 90, lifelong resident of Bridgeville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years to the late Valarene (Orbich) Steiner; loving father of Lisa Steiner Onodi and the late Samuel J. Steiner; devoted pap pap of Stephanie (Robert) Eisel and Melissa (Jason) Bouchard; great pap pap of Olivia Eisel; brother of the late Dorothy Mae Babish, and Donald Steiner; son of the late Leo H. Steiner, Sr. and Stella Pitsvada Steiner (Steve) Wiencek. He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.



Leo was a gasoline tanker truck driver for numerous years and he was a very skillful auto mechanic, who could fix it all. He loved watching the Pirates, making DVDs, fishing, farming, driving, and spending time with family.



Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER, 412-221-3800. Friends and family are welcome at 430 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville on Monday, June 29 from 2-7 p.m. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering to ensure everyone's safety. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 30 at 10 a.m. in Holy Child Parish, Bridgeville, Pa. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery will follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store