Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, Leola (Susan) Price returned home into the loving arms of our Savior on November 18, 2020.



She was born June 27,1948 to Edward Roy and Leola Farr Jensen and was the oldest of five siblings. Raised in Ogden, Utah she graduated from Ben Lomond High School and performed with the Bonnie Lassies.



She was a woman of many talents. She was a skilled seamstress, loved to cook, garden, play piano, sing and dance. She decorated cakes for many special occasions. She was an artist and loved to draw and paint. She had a great love of music and enjoyed reading and learning. She shared her talents with others and especially enjoyed teaching her skills to her grandchildren.



Her life revolved around serving others. She walked by faith and was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings within her ward and stake. She was a Primary teacher, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Activities Coordinator, Relief Society president, and chorister, just to name a few. She loved the gospel and always went above and beyond what was ever asked of her or expected. She loved serving others and did so with joy. She always had a way of finding those in need and would graciously extend a helping hand.



She was a devoted teacher and worked with special needs students for 30 years in the Davis School district. Gifted with patience and kindness, she loved working with these precious children and was awarded Teacher of the Year for the entire school district shortly before she retired at age 70.



Family was her greatest joy! A devoted mother of 5 children, 15 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild, she enjoyed gathering often. She had a way of making everyone feel special and like "you were her favorite" even in a crowded room. She enjoyed doing genealogy, learning about our ancestors and sharing family history. She was fun loving, playful, a party thrower, a teacher, a caregiver, and most of all an example to her family.



She faced her life trials fearlessly and faithfully. She extended her hand to anyone in her path that needed help. She had Christlike compassion and unconditional love for others. Friends were treated like family, and those that met her grew to love her. She was our rock, she lived her life to the fullest, and gave her everything. Our mother was truly a disciple of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We love you!



She is survived by: 3 siblings, Lee (Nedene) Jensen, Ann (Mike) Cordova, Kim (Karen) Jensen.



5 children, Lance (Mickie) Price, Lane (Tami) Price, Holly (Jason) Anderson, Heather (Seth) Taggart, Troy (Holly) Price.



15 grandchildren, Makayla (Kolton), Austin, Maddie, Alexa, Caden, Taya, Kelsi, Dylon, Kane, Treagon, Everly, James, Kayla, Kinslee, Adilyn and 1 great grandchild Angel Baby Ollis.



A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah with a viewing scheduled prior to the service from 10:00 a.m.-11:30 p.m.



Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery





