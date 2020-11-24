Leonard ("Duke") Ducar, 89, of Duquesne died November 21, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born November 29, 1930, he was the son of the late John and Anna (Billi) Ducar of Munhall and the beloved husband of Evelyn (Urban) Ducar for 27 years before her passing in 1988. He was also preceded in death by his brothers John, Michael and Joseph, and sisters Mary Bobick and Ann Ducar.
Leonard was the loving father of daughter Eva Ducar of West Homestead, sons John (Jill) Ducar of Penn Township and James Ducar of Duquesne, and the loving Pa of Sara and Cecelia Ducar. He was also the loving brother of Bernard (Janet) Ducar of Whitaker, Frances (Stephen) Fischer of West Homestead, Martha (Thomas) McAloon of Whitehall, and Dolores (Donald) Rohac of Irwin,and uncle to several nieces and nephews. .
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, worked for U.S. Steel Homestead Works for 36 years in the masonry and electrical shop, and was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cathedral in Munhall.
Known as "Duke" to his friends, Leonard volunteered at St. John's Cathedral Center's weekly bingos and numerous weddings as the friendly bartender for many years. He took up golf late in life and enjoyed spending time with his brother and friends on the golf course. He was also a "favorite uncle" to many nieces and nephews and the thought of him always brought a smile to their faces. He will be greatly missed by everyone who was blessed to know him.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic risks, a private service and burial will take place on Friday, November 27, 2020 at William S. Skovranko Memorial Home, Inc. in Duquesne and St. John's Cemetery in Munhall. At a future time, a memorial mass and a celebration of his life for family and friends will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Leonard's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.