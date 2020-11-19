RICHFORD – Leonard "Lenny" O. Embury, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with his loving family by his side in Swanton.



He was born in St. Albans on April 9, 1952 to the late Eugene and Uldene Veda (Rushford) Embury.



Lenny grew up in Richford and attended Richford High School where he met the love of his life, Sandra Garrow. The two made a home together in Richford and had two daughters and a grandson that were the center of their life. Lenny worked for the Davis Farm for many years when he was young, and then went on his own to become a carpenter, he was self employed for several years and also worked for Sam Smith and Mike Gosselin. He enjoyed deer and rabbit hunting, especially with his hunting dog Nikki, fishing, and spending time with his grandson on his tractor. He will be remembered for his witty and spunky sense of humor, and his big, kind heart.



He is survived by his loving daughters, Kris Embury and her wife Summer Embury of Enosburg Falls; and Stacy Gaudette and her husband Jason of Highgate; grandson, Dylan Seymour and his significant other Vanessa Archambault of Richford; sister, Janet Whittemore and her husband Butch of Eden; brother, Glen Embury and his wife Barb of Richford; an exchange student that became part of the family, Karen Lastovka and her family of Germany; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Lenny was predeceased by his loving, and loyal wife of 47 years Sandra Embury on September 27, 2019; brother, Carlton Embury; niece, Tonya Beaudry; father-in-law, James Garrow; and mother-in-law, Inzy (Buzzell) Garrow.



A private graveside service will be held to honor both Leonard and Sandra at the convenience of the family in their final resting place at Hillside Cemetery in Richford.



Lenny's family would like to thank Franklin County Home Health for all of their help and special care during this difficult time.



For those who wish, contributions in Lenny's memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health, 3 Home Health Cir # 1, St Albans City, VT 05478.





