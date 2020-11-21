On Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 5:55 a.m., Leroy R. Pieart (Lee) was called home by his Lord Jesus Christ.
555 is the number of Jesus Christ. The name Jesus has 5 letters, and in one of the reported miracles, Jesus gracefully took 5 loaves of bread to feed 5 thousand. Later toward the end of his life, Jesus received 5 wounds on the cross. Thus, 555 represents grace and redemption. It is the number of Christ and Unity.
Leroy was born and raised in West Des Moines, IA. In 1959, he entered the U.S. Air Force. He served his country for 4 years before attending Iowa State University where he earned his degree in Engineering. After college graduation, he left his home is Iowa and headed to Phoenix, AZ where he began his 40-year career in Aerospace Engineering with Sperry Flight Systems (Honeywell) working on Military and Government Defense Contracts for many entities including but not limited to, NASA.
In 1970, he met the love of his life, his wife who preceded him in death, Audrey Sue. They married in 1971 in Phoenix where they resided until 1982 when he and his family were transferred by his job to Albuquerque, NM. Together, Lee and Audrey raised their family in love and laughter for 42 years until her passing in 2013.
Lee found great joy in watching and participating in his children and his grandchildren's sports. He never missed a game and rarely missed a practice. He had a huge heart, a generous soul, and a passion for helping others. He loved to watch college softball, his Cyclone's play football, read, play solitaire on his computer, play word cross games on his iPad, and he loved to travel to places he'd never been and try new things with his companion.
Lee was a father figure to many but to his children he was Dad, Superman, A Hero, and a Best Friend.
Lee is survived by his children, Traci Pieart, Kimberly Pieart (husband, Adam Aspera), John Groman (wife, Kristin), Deborah Sharp (husband, George), and Georgia Strange (husband, Randy); by his grandchildren, Meghan, Shane, David, Matthew, Kody, Kaitlynn, and Chris; his great-grandchildren; his sister, Linda M. Terpenning; his nieces and nephews, and by numerous lifelong friends.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring when it can be inclusive of all who wish to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association
in Lee's memory.