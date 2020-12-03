1/1
Lesley Marie (Hill) Gorder
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our angel mother passed away on November 30, 2020, at the age of 92.

She was born on November 12, 1928 in Ogden, Utah the daughter of Henry Lorenzo Hill and Ila Everts Hill Coyan. She was raised and educated in Weber County Schools.

Mom married Harold Eugene (Gene) Gorder in Las Vegas on August 20, 1947. They were sealed in the Ogden Temple on April 27, 1995.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Mom loved Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

Lesley was a very kind, loving, caring, and compassionate person to all she met. She retired from Smith's Food King after 25 years of working.

Mom had a beautiful smile and a laugh that would light up the room. Mom enjoyed cooking great meals, making candy, ceramics, and crocheting for all to enjoy.

She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren very much.

She made many traditions that her family will continue to enjoy. Mom left this world with a beautiful legacy.

Mother is survived by her children Lynn (Dana) Gorder, Susan (Allen) Hatch, Jeff (Tracy) Gorder, a son-in-law Greg Paris and one brother Jack (Sherry) Hill. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Mom was preceded in death by her loving husband Gene, son Larry, daughter Jeannie, and great-great-granddaughter Payton, and a brother and sister-in-law Lowell and Gayle Hill.

Special thanks to Lotus Park especially Tana, Bree, and Shaylee from Symbii Hospice for the loving care they gave our mother.

A Viewing for family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 10:45 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.

Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at 12:00 P.M.

Interment at Aultorest Memorial Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leavitt's Mortuary from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Viewing
10:45 - 11:45 AM
Leavitt's Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leavitt's Mortuary
835 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leavitt's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved