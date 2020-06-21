Leslie C Jensen
July 30,1935 – June 19, 2020
Leslie Calvin Jensen, 84, passed away on June 19, 2020 at his home in North Ogden, with his daughter Laurel and son-in-law Lee by his side. He was born July 30,1935 in Spring City, Utah to Oliver Wardlow Jensen and Sylvia May Tims Jensen. He lived in Provo and graduated from Provo High School in 1953.
Les married Alda L. Hullinger on June 30,1955 in Pleasant Grove, Utah. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Ogden Temple on August 29,1992.
He served in the US Army from 1958 to 1963. Shortly after returning home from the military, they moved to Ogden where they built a home and family. Les worked for Quality Linen and Towel Supply for 30 years in sales and then worked for Jones Moving and Storage as an estimator for 10 years before retiring.
Les was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed attending church. He had a great love of the Gospel.
He loved the outdoors; fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with family. He always looked forward to the annual camping trip filled with extended family, homemade root beer, Uno games, fishing, and making breakfast on his customized stove. He always had an arsenal of supplies to fix anything that broke. If you needed it and he had it, it was yours. There was nothing he couldn't fix. He also loved to sew. He made fishing creels, aprons, bandanas for his grand-dogs, and mended anything from a pair of pants to the canvas on a tent trailer. No job was too big or small, he would take on the challenge. He loved people, and especially kids. He always had root beer barrels for everyone, but rarely ate them himself.
He will always be remembered for being upbeat and positive, enjoying jokes and laughter.
He is survived by his children Pamela Jensen, Laurel A. (Lee) Cahoon and Calvin Jensen; and 1 grandchild. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Alda.
We would like to thank Steven Hyatt, Tania Montgomery and the Symbii staff for all the loving care they have extended to the us. Dad thought the world of you.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden. A viewing will be held at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. on Tuesday, June 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
July 30,1935 – June 19, 2020
Leslie Calvin Jensen, 84, passed away on June 19, 2020 at his home in North Ogden, with his daughter Laurel and son-in-law Lee by his side. He was born July 30,1935 in Spring City, Utah to Oliver Wardlow Jensen and Sylvia May Tims Jensen. He lived in Provo and graduated from Provo High School in 1953.
Les married Alda L. Hullinger on June 30,1955 in Pleasant Grove, Utah. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Ogden Temple on August 29,1992.
He served in the US Army from 1958 to 1963. Shortly after returning home from the military, they moved to Ogden where they built a home and family. Les worked for Quality Linen and Towel Supply for 30 years in sales and then worked for Jones Moving and Storage as an estimator for 10 years before retiring.
Les was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed attending church. He had a great love of the Gospel.
He loved the outdoors; fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with family. He always looked forward to the annual camping trip filled with extended family, homemade root beer, Uno games, fishing, and making breakfast on his customized stove. He always had an arsenal of supplies to fix anything that broke. If you needed it and he had it, it was yours. There was nothing he couldn't fix. He also loved to sew. He made fishing creels, aprons, bandanas for his grand-dogs, and mended anything from a pair of pants to the canvas on a tent trailer. No job was too big or small, he would take on the challenge. He loved people, and especially kids. He always had root beer barrels for everyone, but rarely ate them himself.
He will always be remembered for being upbeat and positive, enjoying jokes and laughter.
He is survived by his children Pamela Jensen, Laurel A. (Lee) Cahoon and Calvin Jensen; and 1 grandchild. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Alda.
We would like to thank Steven Hyatt, Tania Montgomery and the Symbii staff for all the loving care they have extended to the us. Dad thought the world of you.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden. A viewing will be held at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. on Tuesday, June 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.