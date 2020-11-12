Lila Lee Grap, age 77, of Rockford, died Saturday, October 10th, 2020 in Alden Debes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Rockford, IL.



Lila was born on May 7th, 1943 at Dixon Memorial Hospital, Dixon, IL. She was the daughter of Henry Brechters and Betty (Wolf) Brechters. She attended Mt. Morris School District in Mt. Morris, IL. Lila married Charles Kump in 1959 and divorced, then re-married Richard Grap on December 21st, 1968 at the Church of the Brethren in Mt. Morris, IL. Lila was the mother of four. She most enjoyed spending time with her family.



Lila is survived by her husband, Richard Grap, Rockford, IL; Daughter: Rhonda (Patrick) Marshall, Byron, IL; Daughter: Lisa (Steve) Pierce, Stillman Valley, IL; Daughter: Melinda (John Conforti) Grap, Winnebago, IL; and Son: Daniel Grap, Lodi, WI. Grandchildren: Allison and Adam Marshall, Byron, IL; Grant and Brett Pierce, Stillman Valley, IL; Nick Grap, Rockford, IL; Katrina Grap, Hendersonville, NC; Chloe and Daniel Grap, Lodi, WI; 1 Step-Grandchild: Dolores Conforti, Winnebago, IL; 2 Great Grandchildren: Able Grap and Ethan Higgins. Lila is preceded in death by her parents.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store