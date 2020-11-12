1/1
Lila L. Grap
1943 - 2020
Lila Lee Grap, age 77, of Rockford, died Saturday, October 10th, 2020 in Alden Debes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Rockford, IL.

Lila was born on May 7th, 1943 at Dixon Memorial Hospital, Dixon, IL. She was the daughter of Henry Brechters and Betty (Wolf) Brechters. She attended Mt. Morris School District in Mt. Morris, IL. Lila married Charles Kump in 1959 and divorced, then re-married Richard Grap on December 21st, 1968 at the Church of the Brethren in Mt. Morris, IL. Lila was the mother of four. She most enjoyed spending time with her family.

Lila is survived by her husband, Richard Grap, Rockford, IL; Daughter: Rhonda (Patrick) Marshall, Byron, IL; Daughter: Lisa (Steve) Pierce, Stillman Valley, IL; Daughter: Melinda (John Conforti) Grap, Winnebago, IL; and Son: Daniel Grap, Lodi, WI. Grandchildren: Allison and Adam Marshall, Byron, IL; Grant and Brett Pierce, Stillman Valley, IL; Nick Grap, Rockford, IL; Katrina Grap, Hendersonville, NC; Chloe and Daniel Grap, Lodi, WI; 1 Step-Grandchild: Dolores Conforti, Winnebago, IL; 2 Great Grandchildren: Able Grap and Ethan Higgins. Lila is preceded in death by her parents.

Published in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 654-2484
October 16, 2020
Our heartful condolences to the family of "Lila L. Grap", our prayers our with you all, Lila was a kind and loving woman and friend, Billy and Angela Pappas..
WILLIAM PAPPAS
Friend
October 15, 2020
Deepest sympathies to Melinda and her family. I enjoyed our chats when your Dad and Mom would eat at the big table.
Diane Lawe
Friend
October 15, 2020
My thoughts are with the family.
MELBA Payne
Friend
October 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We are so sorry for your loss.
Jeff and Jodi Smith
Friend
October 14, 2020
October 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Dr. White and Staff.
Dr. White
October 13, 2020
May the Holy Spirit be with you and your family during the passage of Lila's life. I pray for God's grace and peace to touch your hearts with healing in Jesus' name.
Christy Neal Stevens
Friend
