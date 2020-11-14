Linda Ada Hodges Schow passed away on November 11, 2020. Linda was born in Salt Lake City to Richard Hodges Sr. and Beverly Wilkes Hodges on September 5th, 1950. She is survived Robert A. Thompson, the love of her life, his children Corey (Kelly) Thompson and Brent (Jennifer) Thompson. Grandchildren Casey, Carter, Hayden and Anton. Her siblings Richard Hodges Jr. (Denise), Julie (Craig) Dangerfield, Sherry (Kelly) Clark, Kelly (Kenny) Wells, Karen Wiseman, Michael Hodges and many amazing nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was loved and admired by many for her strong and loving personality. She will be missed and remembered for her wisdom and advice. She had a strong will to live and overcame many health challenges. She was a dedicated employee of BD Medical for 39 years.

She always said she was a legend in her own mind. She lived life to the fullest and had no regrets. A celebration of Linda's life will be held next summer.





