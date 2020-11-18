Linda Gayle Fagan Grossi, age 74, of Butler, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her residence.



Born in Butler on December 2, 1945, she was the daughter of William H. and Margaret Rose "Peg" Beilstein Fagan.



Linda retired from St. John Specialty Care Center, Mars, where she worked as a nurse.



She was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.



She was a former member of the Aux Twins Club.



Linda is survived by her husband, James Joseph "Jim" Grossi, Sr., whom she married August 2, 1969; four children, Deanna Weaver, of Butler, Rev. Anthony (James) Grossi, OSB, of Latrobe, PA, John W. Grossi and his wife, Cheryl, of Cabot, and Mark Grossi, of Butler; three brothers, William Fagan and his wife, Pam, of Carlisle, PA, James Fagan, of Butler, and Randall Fagan and his wife, Cindy, of Mansfield, OH.



Linda is also survived by six grandchildren, Christopher Michaels, Krysti Weaver, Tiffany Weaver, Geoffrey Miller, Jr., Victory Michalski, and Nash Michalski; three great-grandchildren, Riah, Trinity, and Levi; a number of nieces and nephews; and her grand-dog, Gus, and grand-cat, Shadow.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Fagan.



There was be no visitation, and services and burial will be private.



The family requests memorial donations to Saint Vincent Archabbey Health and Welfare Fund, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, Inc., 429 Center Avenue, Butler.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store