Linda L. Brunelle
1959 - 2020
ST. ALBANS – Linda Lee Morits Brunelle, age 60, a lifelong resident of Vermont passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 with her soul mate, Earl Brunelle, by her side at the Northwestern Medical Center from emphysema.

She was born in Colchester on November 27, 1959 to the late Joseph Sr. & Joan (Vincelette) Morits

Linda attended school and grew up in Winooski with her many siblings; she was the twelfth born of thirteen in her family. Linda has several jobs throughout her life but her favorites included being a security guard, cleaning for Smuggs, and driving a courier route with her son Joseph who fondly remembers riding her route with her. She enjoyed playing Bingo, crocheting, shopping, going for hikes with Earl, baking pies, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her family will remember her for her outgoing, positive, and loving personality but above all they will remember how she taught them all to fight and never give up.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Lefebvre and his fiancé Stephanie Cota, Melinda S. Lefebvre and her fiancé Harvey Moodey, William R. Lefebvre Jr. and his wife Randi, and Carrie A. Michaud and her husband Joseph, and their father William Lefebvre Sr.; beloved grandchildren, Aiden, Riley, Nevaeh, Nathanial, Kameron, Skyler, Keyanah, Peyton, Octavia, Cody, Zachary, Jason, and Chad; her companion Earl Brunelle; brothers, Erwin, Paul, and Wilford "Sonny" Mortis; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Linda was predeceased by her siblings, Cynthia Hance, Susan Lefevbre, Joan Gardner, Joe Morits, John Morits, Lloyd Morits, George Morits, Arthur Morits, and Alberta Gadue.

Linda has been reunited with all who left before her. Rest peacefully with the arms of Jesus Christ Our Lord and Savior. Until we meet again.

Linda's family would like to extend a warm and special thank you to Christina Raymond and William Lefebvre Sr. for their support and encouraging words of comfort during this difficult time.

In keeping with Linda's wishes a private celebration of life will be held at the family's convenience.


Published in Goss-Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
