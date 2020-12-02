Linda L. (Villarreal-Marquez) Kobler passed following a short illness on November 13, 2020.

Linda was born September 23, 1950, in Oregon, Illinois to Dagoberto Villarreal and Dorothy (Sanner) Marquez. Graduated from Oregon Community High School in 1968. Completed her Nursing education at Freeport Memorial Deaconess School of Nursing in 1971. Married David A. Kobler on February 24, 1973. Married 47 years to "my one true love". Adored their three sons, Sgt. Jeremie James Kobler (deceased), Matthew David Kobler (Palm Springs, CA.) and Jason Daniel Kobler (German Valley, IL.). Her quote from SACRED MESSAGES, "of all the sweet blessings in my life, my three sons have brought me the greatest joy." Tragically predeceased by her son Jeremie, in September of 2012, her darkest hour. The loss of her son tortured her for the remainder of her life. Also preceded in death by her beloved parents, "Dago and Dorothy (Villarreal) Marquez and her sister Judy Ann Tilton. Linda adored her sister, Judy Tilton, who was a loving companion and support in every storm.

A 45-year member of Beth Eden Methodist Church. Her faith remained a loving light and refuge throughout her life.

She was employed by Wyeth Pharmaceuticals for 25 years as a clinical representative where she was awarded numerous recognitions, including the Presidents Cup for excellence.

Taught psychiatric pharmaceuticals to groups of nursing students and mentored numerous aspiring young nurses in completing their clinical education. Nursing was her professional passion.

Linda practiced psychiatric nursing for 48 years at Singer MHC, Chicago Read MHC and Visiting Nurses. She dedicated much of her professional life as an advocate for the disabled and individuals with severe mental illness. She fought relentlessly to stop the closure of mental health centers in Illinois and was recognized by the Illinois Nurses Association for her efforts. Served as the co-chairwoman of Illinois Nurses Association for forty-five years, empowering nurses in the workplace and assuring excellence in patient care. She was an impassioned collective bargaining activist, assisting registered nurses maintain their rights in the workplace. Served as co-president and later president of RC23. She was an avid traveler, she and her husband David traveled the globe together, yet Linda remarked that "the Holy Land was my favorite destination".

Linda also authored several books, SACRED MESSAGES, STAIRWAY FROM HEAVEN, ENDLESS and TORTILLAS AND STRAWBERRY JAM (not published), a children's book dedicated to her seven grandchildren.

Her sons, Jeremie, Matthew and Jason Kobler were the treasure of her life and the music to her song.

Linda is survived by her husband David; sons Matthew Kobler, Palm Springs, CA and Jason (Debbie) Kobler, German Valley, IL. and seven beautiful grandchildren: Madysen Lundin, Johnathen, Jakob, Ali, Joseph, Chloe and Connor Kobler, her darlings.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dagoberto and Dorothy Marquez; her sister Judy Tilton and her beloved son, Sgt. Jeremie James Kobler.



