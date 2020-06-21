Linda Opal Farr
Linda Opal Urry Farr, RN, passed away at her home surrounded by family on June 18, 2020 from HLH. She was born on May 13, 1940 to Ronald Edwin and Mary Opal Morris Urry in Ogden, Utah. She attended Ogden High and graduated from Weber High School. She graduated from Weber College, with the highly coveted Dee Foundation Scholarship. Her lifetime passion was being a Registered Nurse at Dee Hospital, McKay Dee Hospital Emergency Room for 12 years and 22 years for Dr. O.W. Hyde Family Practice. She did her Cardiac Training in Texas. She loved and made lifetime connections with her patients.

She was sealed to her eternal companion David Manzel Farr in the Salt Lake Temple on October 22, 1959; they recently celebrated 60 years.

Linda was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Relief Society President, Pianist, and in Young Women's. She enjoyed skiing, boating, camping, crafting, doll collecting, photography, fishing, model trains and earning her private pilot license and being a member of the Ninety-Niner Women's Flying Club.

She is survived by her husband, David; children, David (Tracey) Farr, Douglas (Mateo Chavez) Farr, Heidi (Brent) Christensen, and Holly (Trent) Merritt; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Larry Urry and Jeri Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Ronald Urry.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11: 00 a.m. at the Layton Oakridge LDS Ward Chapel, 2250 East 2200 North. Family and friends may gather on Thursday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah and at the church prior to services from 9-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.

The family would like to express their thanks to IHC Hospice, home health care nurse Diana Higgs and her friend and hairstylist Bridget Sargant.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com

Please take into account the COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.

Out of respect for the family's health we encourage you to wear your face masks.

