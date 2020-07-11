1/1
Lita Marie Fresquez Sanchez
1938 - 2020
Lita Marie Fresquez Sanchez, age 81, was taken to Paradise by her Angels on Friday, June 5, 2020, after a long and debilitating illness. She is now free from pain and discomfort.

She lived all of her adult life in Albuquerque and enjoyed driving vacations to areas near and far. One of her favorite pastimes was playing the slot machines, which she was very lucky at.

Lita is survived by her daughters, son, sister, and grandchildren. She has joined her parents, Pedro and Sofia; husband, John; and grandsons, Gavin and Justin, in Heaven.

She will be greatly missed until we meet again.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
