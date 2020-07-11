Lita Marie Fresquez Sanchez, age 81, was taken to Paradise by her Angels on Friday, June 5, 2020, after a long and debilitating illness. She is now free from pain and discomfort.



She lived all of her adult life in Albuquerque and enjoyed driving vacations to areas near and far. One of her favorite pastimes was playing the slot machines, which she was very lucky at.



Lita is survived by her daughters, son, sister, and grandchildren. She has joined her parents, Pedro and Sofia; husband, John; and grandsons, Gavin and Justin, in Heaven.



She will be greatly missed until we meet again.

